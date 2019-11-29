Sis. Gillis Denise Mitchell. 58, peacefully went to rest at her home Sunday, November 24, 2019. Her funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Sardis Baptist Church in Dawson, GA. Apostle Lorenzo Crawford will deliver the eulogy, and interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson.
Sis. Mitchell leaves to cherish her memories: her loving parents Richard Lee and Annie B. Alston, Bronwood, GA, Godmother, Wavine Thomas, Bronwood, GA, husband Cornelius Mitchell, Dawson, GA, four children, Martavious Goshay, Dawson, GA, Cornesia (Waltdrecous) Davis, Gainesville, FL, Cormia Mitchell and Cortia Mitchell, Valdosta, GA; two sisters Dianne (Walter) Piper, Lithonia, GA and Sheila Brown, Bronwood, GA; two nephews NiQuan Alston and Ellis Brown; two grandchildren, Somer Goshay and Logan Goshay; and a host of special friends: Charlene Owens, Terri Brown-Jenkins, Nita Bogan, Brittney Young, Sandra Bowens, Wanda Taylor, Eutha Spencer, Dianne Pratt, Sheila Reed, Ola Jones, and Betty Bee.
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39840
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralservice.com
