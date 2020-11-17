Gina M. Hayes, 55, of Leesburg, Georgia died November 17, 2020 at Willson Hospice House. A private funeral service will be held Friday, November 20, 2020 at Mathews Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow at 4:00 p.m. at Leesburg Cemetery, Leesburg, GA, with the public invited. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate. Please observe social distancing and masks will be provided.
Born in Moultrie, Georgia, on August 13, 1965, Gina had resided in Lee County, GA for most of her life. She enjoyed going shopping, fishing and hunting. Gina also loved to paint and could often be found watching the Hallmark channel. She was employed with The Nexus Pain Center of Albany.
Survivors include her spouse, Sammy Hayes, Leesburg, GA, her children, Chloe Hayes, Leesburg, GA, Sinjin Hayes, Albany, GA, and Brandon Tompkins of FL, her parents, Herschel and Judy Tompkins, her siblings, Anna Wilson (David), Bryan Tompkins (Jennifer), Eric Tompkins (Shannon) all of Leesburg, GA, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Mathews Funeral Home from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M.
