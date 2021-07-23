On July 22, 2021 Heaven got their newest angel, Gladys Dollar.
The prayer service will be held at 6 PM Wednesday, July 28 at Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors. The funeral mass will be held at 10 AM Thursday at St. Teresa's Catholic Church with Rev. Ray Levreault officiating. Entombment will follow at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Gladys was a servant of the Lord and a giver of her time to everyone around her. She considered it a blessing to help others. She truly loved and treasured her friends and family along with her dog, Katie.
Gladys was a member of the National Beta Club, was the first President of the American Association of Medical Assistants in Georgia, President of DoCo Chapter AAMA and devoted most of her time and life as co-owner of JJ Comics & Cards in Albany and Tifton. She was preceded in death by her parents, W. C. Dollar and Jennie Dollar; brother-in-law, Jerry Yancey; and a dear friend, Joe Stephens.
Gladys is survived by four sisters: Agatha Phillips (Randy) of Oklahoma City, OK, Barbara Yancey of Paris, TN, Billie Dollar of Albany, and Nicki Stephens of Albany; a nephew Randall Phillips of Orlando, FL; and her loving little puppy Katie Bell.
In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to your favorite charity. You may sign the online guestbook and share your own special thoughts and memories by visiting www.kimbrellstern.com
