Gladys Pauline Summerlin, 95, of Lee County, GA, died August 26, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 10:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Charlie Brown will officiate. Interment will follow in Leesburg Cemetery. Social distancing will be required.
Mrs. Summerlin was born in Carroll County, GA on May 19, 1925 to Alonzo and Mary Windom. She grew up and after High School she married Gladis Hill Summerlin. They moved to Albany, GA in 1964 and later to Lee County, GA in 1975.
She was active in the family businesses, Summerlin Builders and Bill's Health Foods and Vitamins. Mrs. Summerlin loved to work in her yard and was a member of Eureka Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, G. H. Summerlin, two sons, Charles Summerlin and Robert Summerlin and a granddaughter, Peggi Summerlin.
Survivors include her daughters, Mary (David) Clark of Sylvester, GA and Diane (Ken) Combs of McDonough, GA, her sons, Fred (Glenda) Summerlin of Leesburg, FL, Lonnie (Debbie) Summerlin and Ray Summerlin all of Lee County, GA, a brother, Henry Windom of Carrollton, GA., fourteen grandchildren, twenty-eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 9:00 AM until 10:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
