Gladys Carol Fore Rachals, 88, of Albany, GA died November 24, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 2:00 PM at Byne Memorial Baptist Church. Dr. Duane Logsdon will officiate. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. Rachals was born September 18, 1931 to late Charles and Annie Bell Fore. She lived in Lee County and Albany all of her life. Gladys graduated from Lee County High School in 1949, and married Robert Lloyd Rachals III in 1950.
Mrs. Rachals served as a Cub Scout Den Mother for twelve years. She was employed with Millers Department Store and Gayfers Department Store where she managed the jewelry department. As a business woman, she owned and operated the Second Chance and Nearly New Consignment shops for twenty years. Mrs. Rachals was an active member of Byne Memorial Baptist Church and the Open Door Sunday School Class.
Mrs. Rachals left behind quite a legacy by being a devoted wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was survived by Robert L. (Carla) Rachals IV of Destin, FL, Rhonda Giddens of Albany, GA, Rita (Tommy) Lowery, Roger W. (Terri) Rachals, Reggie D. (Melissa) Rachals, and Renee Gail (Dean) McNeal, all of Lee County, GA, eleven grandchildren, and sixteen great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 27 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Byne.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Mrs. Rachals to Living the Legacy c/o Byne Memorial Baptist Church, 2832 Ledo Road, Albany, GA, 31707.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Matthews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
