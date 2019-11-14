Glenda Dyer Bryant, 71, of Alpharetta, GA, died Monday, November 4, 2019 at Tranquility At Kennesaw Mountain Hospice after a brief illness.
Born February 11, 1948 in Donalsonville, GA, Ms. Bryant was the daughter of the late James "Lloyd" and Gertie Dyer. She lived the majority of her life in Albany, GA and was a graduate of Albany High class of 66. She was a retired RN from Phoebe Putney Hospital in the Oncology department. She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl K Bryant. Survivors include her daughter and son in law, Ashley and Matt Mixon of Roswell, GA; her beloved grandson, Elliott Mixon. A sister, Phyllis Dyer King and nephew, Clinton Silver, both of Albany and niece, Jennifer and Mark Freeman of Leesburg, GA. As well as 3 great nephews, Landon, Logan and Grayson Freeman all of Leesburg.
A celebration will be held in her honor at, Cottonwood Estates, in Alpharetta, GA Friday, November 15th. A memorial celebration will be held at First Baptist Leesburg on Saturday, November 16th at 2:00pm for friends and family.
Southern Cremations at Cheatham Hill is in charge of arrangements.
Marietta, GA 30064
(770) 919-7100
www.southerncremations.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.