...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM EST /2 AM CST/ TO
8 AM EST /7 AM CST/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Low temperatures of 29 to 32 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, south-central and
southwest Georgia, and the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida.
* WHEN...From 3 AM EST /2 AM CST/ to 8 AM EST /7 AM CST/
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and
other sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
&&
Glenda Dianne Radcliffe, age 71 of Leesburg, Georgia slipped away peacefully at her home after an extended illness to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Thursday, November 25th, 2021. Funeral services will be held graveside at Leesburg Cemetery on Tuesday, November 30th at 2:00pm. Rev Derrell Etheridge will officiate.
Dianne was born at The Taylor Regional Hospital in Pulaski County on July 9, 1950, to the late Lafford Baron Fowler and Evelyn Hamsley Fowler. She lived in Haynesville, GA. in her early years. She attended Perry High School, Perry. GA.
Dianne got her first job with the Mercer University Campus Police Department., Macon, GA. While living in Macon, she met her future husband, John Hoyle Radcliffe, Jr. After leaving that position she was employed as a civilian employee with Robins Air Force Base Security Police. She later transferred to the Marine Corps Logistics Base just outside of Albany, GA. until her retirement.
Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God. In addition to her parents, Dianne was preceded in death by her husband John Hoyle Radcliffe, Jr., and her sisters Shelby Etheridge, and Evelyn "Shorty" Tucker.
She is survived by her sisters Lela Simmons (James) of Rochelle, GA, Elaine Arflin of Pinehurst, GA, her step-daughter Margaret "Beth" Mixon (Scott) of Panama City, Fl and grandchildren, Chad Mixon, Crystal Davis (Marc), Cliff Mixon (Crystal), Macee Penny (Aaron) and Macke Mixon along with eight-great grand children.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.