Glenda Ferrell Higgs

Mrs. Glenda Ferrell Newell Higgs, 82, of Crystal River, FL., passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at Bravera Seven Rivers Hospital.
The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Banks Funeral Home Chapel, interment will follow in the Crown Hill Cemetery in Albany. The Rev. Danny Story will officiate.
Mrs. Higgs was born on July 26, 1939 in Ashburn, GA., to the late Daniel Claude and Janie Mae McDonald Newell. She was a bookkeeper for most of her life. Mrs. Higgs moved to the area in 1996 from Atlanta, GA. She enjoyed reading and tending to her garden. Mrs. Higgs loved spending time with her friends and family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She attended Church at the Cross in Crystal River, FL.
She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years Clyde Henry Higgs of Crystal River, FL; children Jennifer Jones (former spouse Michael Jones, and Barry Higgs (Shaun) all of Crystal River, FL; siblings Roy Newell (Sandra), Carol Cox, Faye Calhoun (Sammy); grandchildren, Eric Jones and Ryan Higgs (Kyleigh); great-granddaughter, Skyla Higgs. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Higgs was preceded in death by her siblings, Elvis Newell, Eric Newell, Wendell Newell, Vivian Hall and Doris Henderson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriners, Gideons, Kidney Foundation or to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.
Banks Funeral Home P.O. Box 550 Sylvester, GA 31791 229-776-2055 Phone 229-776-5400 Fax www.banksfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.