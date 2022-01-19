Glenda Kite Cutlip, age 81, of Albany, GA went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
Glenda was born in Columbus, GA on January 27, 1940. She grew up in LaGrange, GA. and attended Lipscomb University in Nashville, TN before moving to Albany.
Glenda was preceded in death by her parents Alva Wesley Kite, Marguerite Grant Deering and sibling Gail Kite Carter, all of LaGrange, GA.
She is survived by her children, Tammy Fountain (Creig) of Albany, GA and Scott Cutlip of Ackworth, GA; granddaughter, Payton Dean (Ryan); great-grandchildren Perri Dean and Ryland Dean all of Leesburg, GA.
For decades Glenda was a prominent barber and hair stylist in Albany, GA where she made life-long friends and had very loyal customers. Glenda was also a successful Avon representative and later in life became a caregiver for the elderly. Glenda was an avid reader who also enjoyed crossword puzzles, arts and crafts and listening to music. Glenda had a unique sense of humor and will be missed by all who knew her.
Due to Covid there will be no public service however Glenda's Facebook page will remain open if anyone would like to post memories or final words.
The Federal Work-Study (FWS) program has played a significant role in increasing access to higher education since it was formed in 1964. To explore how the program has kept up with inflation, tuition, and cost of living, StudySoup explored the history of the FWS and how it's evolved. Click for more.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.