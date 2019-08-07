Glenda Faye Coleman Walker, 74, of Albany, GA died Tuesday, July 6, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, July 8, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Bill McCamon will officiate. Interment will follow in Leesburg Cemetery.
Born in Douglas, GA, Mrs. Walker moved to Fitzgerald, GA when she was in middle school. She spent most of her adult life in Cochran, GA and Albany, GA where she lived with her daughter and family since 2009. She was most proud of being a great mom and grandmother. She was of the Baptist faith and was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Coleman and Betty Carelock Walker and a brother, Donnie Coleman.
Survivors include, a daughter Tammy Mays and her husband Gary, Albany, GA, sister, Ann Gill and her husband, Mike, Ocala, FL, a nephew, Craig Coleman and his wife, Lisa, Fitzgerald, GA, grandchildren, Taylor Gatlin (Tiffany) and Lawson Gatlin (Jessica) all of Leesburg, GA, Morgan Gatlin, Sylvester, GA, Kelsey Mays, Cedartown, GA, Katie Mays, Moultrie, GA and eight great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Thursday from 2:00 p.m. until the funeral hour at Mathews Funeral Home.
