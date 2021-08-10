Glenn C. Gunsallus

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a
* Flood Advisory for...
Northern Colquitt County in south central Georgia...
Southwestern Irwin County in south central Georgia...
Tift County in south central Georgia...
Worth County in south central Georgia...
Southeastern Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia...
Northeastern Mitchell County in southwestern Georgia...
* Until 245 AM EDT.
* At 1248 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have
fallen in the last 1 Hour.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Sylvester, Moultrie, Tifton, Albany, Omega, Norman Park, Poulan,
Doerun, Ty Ty, Riverside, Phillipsburg, Unionville, Marine Corps
Logistics Base, Terrell, Schley, Funston, Sumner, Sale City and
Powelltown.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the
area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Irwin,
eastern Dougherty, southern Turner, northeastern Mitchell, northern
Colquitt, Tift and Worth Counties through 145 AM EDT...
At 1257 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Ty Ty, or 8 miles east of Sylvester, moving north at 5 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and torrential rainfall of 1 to 2
inches per hour.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Locations impacted include...
Tifton, Sylvester, Putney, Moultrie, Albany, Omega, Norman Park,
Poulan, Doerun, Ty Ty, Phillipsburg, Unionville, Marine Corps
Logistics Base, Terrell, Schley, Sycamore, Sumner, Sale City, Minton
and Scooterville.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Glenn C. Gunsallus, 91, of Bainbridge, GA, passed away Tuesday, August 10, 2021.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, August 13, 2021 at Reynolds Chapel at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Matt Harlow officiating. Interment will be at Oak City Cemetery. Dr. Jack Leverett, Dr. Tyler Davis, Dr. Gerald Davis, Dr. J. Sydney Cochran, and Ted Mauldin will serve as active pallbearers.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Bryant Funeral Home. Online visitors may sign the guest register at www.bryantfuneralga.com. Memorial donations may be made to First United Methodist Church, Building Fund, PO Box 54, Bainbridge, GA 39818.
Glenn Calvin Gunsallus was born December 9, 1929 in Warriors Mark, PA, the son of James Earl and Viola Dunlap Gunsallus. He was a graduate of Penn State with a degree in Commerce & Finance. He married Ann Durham in 1953. Captain Gunsallus proudly served his country in the United States Air Force as a pilot until 1956. Afterwards, he joined Ann's family business beginning with a stint at Durham Iron. He navigated his career through several turns with Standard Oil (Chevron), Durham Iron, and finally Durham Scrap Metal. Glenn eventually purchased Durham Iron and Durham Scrap Metal and worked until his retirement. In 1998, Glenn & Ann relocated from Albany to Bainbridge where he served on the Gilbert H. Gragg Library Board. He was a faithful member of Bainbridge First United Methodist Church. Glenn was an avid reader.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Ann Durham Gunsallus; his daughter, Susan Gunsallus Davis and her husband, Dr. Gerald Davis, of Hendersonville, TN; his grandchildren, Rose & Thomas, Grace & Stephen, Tyler & Katy Beth, Megan, and Lindsey; and his great-grandchildren, Ansleigh Grace, Davis, Adalynn, Campbell, Emily, Lewis, and Andrew. In addition to his parents, Glenn was preceded in death by his son, John David Gunsallus, and his five siblings.
Bryant Funeral Home, located at 105 N. Florida Street, Bainbridge, GA, is assisting the family with arrangements. (229-246-3321)
To plant a tree in memory of Glenn Gunsallus as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Roofstock selected 10 emerging real estate trends in 2021, using data from the Emerging Trends in Real Estate 2021 report compiled by PwC and the Urban Land Institute. The trends cover topics such as investment prospects, notable real estate markets, population migration, and the effects of … Click for more.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.