Glenn Hollis Daughtry, 83, of Pelham died Monday, August 24, 2020 at his residence.
Graveside funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 29 at Pinecrest Memory Gardens. Rev. Eric Tinsley and Rev. Traci Shellman will officiate.
Born February 7, 1937 in Pelham, GA, Mr. Daughtry was the son of the late Fred Daughtry and Hazel Portevint Daughtry. He was married to the late Sue Carol Prince Daughtry. Mr. Daughtry was a construction superintendent.
Survivors include a daughter, Sonya Cummings of Prescott, KS; a son, Freddie Daughtry (Selena) of Bradenton, FL; 8 grandchildren, Lacey, Casey, Justin, Glenn, Whitney, Tracy, Jesse, and Cally; 2 great grandchildren, Wyatt and Tyson; three sisters, Irma Gassett, Linda Stewart, and Carolyn Barrington; three brothers, Ronald Daughtry, Raymond Daughtry, and Raiford Daughtry; and several nieces and nephews.
Viewing hours will be from 9 am to 5 pm, Friday, August 28 at the funeral home.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.parkerbramlett.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.