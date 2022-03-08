Gloria Dabbs Melton, 86, also known as Boots and Granny, died Monday, March 7, 2022 at Phoenix of Albany.
Her funeral service will be at 2 PM on Saturday, March 12, 2022 at the graveside at Floral Memory Gardens. The Rev. Carl Dunn will officiate. The family will receive friends at Kimbrell-Stern on Friday from 5:30 PM-7:00 PM.
Mrs. Melton was born in Clio, SC and had lived in Albany off and on since 1963, traveling the world following her husband Larry who was in the U.S. Air Force. She had her three little babies with her, and all were "dressed to the nines." She excelled in her Civil Service career of 38 years and retired in 1995 and moved to Panacea, FL. After moving to Panacea, she and Larry loved gardening and won several awards. A hard worker, she would work all day at the Marine base then go to work at their business, Turner Field Drive-In Market, which was well known for their hot dogs and sausage dogs. Mrs. Melton was also active in each community wherever they lived. In Albany, she was an Emeritus member of Crape Myrtle Chapter #163 O.E.S. She also served as mother advisor for the Rainbow Girls Albany Assembly #28. In Panacea, she was a lifetime member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #2510 Chapter #2224. She attended Baptist Churches in the communities where they lived. She enjoyed planning holiday events, decorating, and flower arranging. Family always came first; she absolutely adored her grandchildren and was the matriarch of the family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry L. Melton, daughter, Teresa Dianne Melton, and a grandson, Charlie Crawley.
Mrs. Melton is survived by 3 daughters: Audrey Brienza (Joe), Albany, Michelle Crawley (Mike), Toombs County, GA, Laura Cox (Chris), Lee County; grandchildren: Jacob Crawley (Kristen), Savannah, GA, Eric Tibbetts (Ashley), Statham, GA, Amanda Jean Cox, Knoxville, TN, Cody Dylan-Melton Brienza, Albany; 2 great grandchildren: Caleb Crawley and Lydia Crawley, both of Toombs County, GA; step grandchildren: Leda Brienza, Gettysburg, PA, Anne Brienza, Bradenton, FL, Mark Brienza, Winder, GA.
Those desiring may send memorials to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, St. Jude.org.
