Gloria Faye Clegg died Thursday, August 20, 2020 at her residence. Visitation will be held Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Kimbrell-Stern from 3:00 PM until 5:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, August 24, 2020 at Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Carl Dunn will officiate.
Gloria Faye Clegg was born on August 26, 1936 to Frank and Quida Brooks in Elba, AL. She passed away August 20, 2020 at home surrounded by her children. Faye was an avid award-winning gardener who loved to share plants and knowledge with family, friends, and strangers who stopped by to admire her yard. Besides gardening, Faye enjoyed painting ceramic Santas which she shared with family and friends. She worked at Firestone for many years and was the secretary to the plant manager until the plant closed.
Faye was very active at Radium Springs Baptist Church for more than 50 years. She was also a Garden Club member and was in the Red Hat Society. Faye cherished her time spent with family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. The family would like to thank her caregivers, Sheila, Nettie, La Shonda, and Jamie for their loving care,.
Faye was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Julian Clegg, her brother, Melvin Brooks, her sisters Florence Davis, Mavis Edney, Olivia Giella, Margaret Stevens, Erma Nell Diehl, Mildred Richardson and son in law, Barry Franks
Survivors include, a son, Randy Clegg (Suzanne) of Buford, GA, 2 daughters, Karen Clegg Franks of Tifton, GA and Kim Clegg Council of Albany, a brother, Alvin Brooks (Linda), 9 grandchildren, Carrie Council Hutchinson (Steve). Casey Council, Colby Council (Katherine), Chris Franks, Kelly Franks Purvis, Matt Franks (Taylor), Katie Leverett (Alec), Emily Clegg and William Clegg, 4 great grandchildren, Bryson Purvis, Elliott Hutchinson and Wren Leverett and Penny Franks.
To share your thoughts with the Clegg family, you may visit our website at www.kimbrellstern.com.
