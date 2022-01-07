Gloria Faye Shields of Albany, GA passed away Monday, January 3, 2022 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Born in Dale Co., AL, she had resided in Albany, GA since 1955. She was a self-employed beautician before her retirement, a member of BPOE Lodge # 713 Auxiliary, American Legion Post # 30 Auxiliary, the Albany Women's Club, where she served as president in 2008, and the Red Hat Ladies. She was a member of Gillionville Baptist Church.
Mrs. Shields was preceded in death by her parents, Lunie Shelton Grant and Myrtle Velma Beasley, husband, Wyatt Fox Shields and a son, Grant Shields, daughter, Shirley Shields, brothers, Gene Grant, Wayne Grant and sister, Diane Vasquez.
Survivors include a son, Ralph Shields and his wife Kim, Atlanta, GA, brother, Danny Grant, Orange Beach, AL, a sister, Louise English, Milton, FL, eight grandchildren including Allison Shields Wallace, Carter Shields and his wife Caitlin, Brantley Shields, Tucker Shields, Lucy-Grey Shields, Heather Phelps Oller, Keisha Nobles Cunningham, and Kristy Nobles Tribble. She also has seven great-grandchildren.
Although we had Faye for 89 years, it felt like it wasn't enough. The life of every party and the light of every room, Faye had more energy than someone half her age. She never stopped, Faye was a whirlwind of laughter and hi-jinx and wherever she went fun followed.
She loved and was devoted to her family and saw them as often as possible. She and her husband had a place at Fort Gaines for several years and her whole family was there as often as possible. Faye would catch, clean, and fry up fish for the whole crew. Although they sold it years ago, so many of the best memories are from those wonderful summers.
Faye loved to visit her family and when she would stay with her sister Louise they'd share a bed and stay up whispering until late in the night. They would share clothes and do each other's hair and makeup like teenagers. Faye also loved and adored her friends. She enjoyed serving with them at Wednesday Night Suppers, running literally hundreds of projects and events at The Albany Women's Club, dancing until she was the last one on the dance floor, and playing cards until late into the night. She traveled with them to Hawaii, Alaska, New York City, and several places in between.
The beautiful thing is her last two nights were spent with her family and friends playing cards, looking at pictures, and reminiscing, oh-and laughing...SO much laughing. Laughing until she couldn't breathe...that was Faye. Although we miss her dearly, we know she is pain free and in the arms of Jesus. She is home.
Her family asks friends to come by her house Friday, January 21 from 6:30-8:30 to visit and meet her extended family. The memorial will be held at The Albany Woman's Club on Saturday, January 22 from 10-noon where we also celebrate her life the way Faye would want us to-with a party. Please bring photos and stories to tell. Wear your brightest colored clothing (as she always did) because we are celebrating her beautiful life on earth and her eternal life in heaven.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Faye Shields to Gillionville Baptist Church, 4614 Gillionville Road, Albany, GA 31721.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.