Mrs. Gloria Gilbert Gladney, 70, of Albany, GA, died January 31, 2022 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 3:00 PM at Albany Bible Church. The family will receive friends Thursday from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at the church. Interment will follow at the Leesburg Cemetery.
Gloria was born November 13, 1951 in Mobile, AL and was the daughter of the late Alvin Rush Gilbert and Elnora Williams Gilbert. She was a homemaker and enjoyed babysitting children more than anything else. She was a member of Albany Bible Church where she was a Prep School teacher for countless children and routinely played hymns on the church piano. Other than her parents she was also preceded in death by her brother Gary Alvin Gilbert.
She is survived by her husband, Louis Gladney of Albany, son Ricky Louis Gladney (Marizza), of Leesburg, GA, daughters Mary Teresa Huss (Jeremy), of Leesburg, GA and Rebecca Kathleen Malphrus (James Christopher), sister Theresa Faye Alonzo, Mobile, AL, step-father Clarence Alfred Gilbert, Theodore, AL as well as grandchildren, Sarah Marie Gladney, Laura Michelle Gladney, William Logan Huss, Ethan Louis Huss, Simon Alister Malphrus and all her family at Albany Bible Church.
To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Gladney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
