Gloria Hooks Jackson, 83, of Cuthbert, GA passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020 in the Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton. Private graveside funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in the Cuthbert Eastview Cemetery with Rev. David McFather officiating.
Mrs. Jackson was born on June 14, 1937 in Cuthbert the daughter of the late Willie Arthur and Glady Merle Walker Hooks. She was a graduate of Cuthbert High School, retired from the Food Service division of the Randolph County School System and was a member of the Damascus Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Roy Jackson.
Survivors include her husband, Gene Jackson of Cuthbert, 2 sons, Dr. Eugene H. (Ivy) Jackson of Fitzgerald and Rodney A. (Terri) Jackson of Cuthbert, 2 sisters, Evelyn Rutland of Huntsville, AL and Sara Jo Holland of Charlotte, NC, 7 Grandchildren, Misty (Rodney) Joiner, Troy Jackson, Gabi (Matt) Kendrick, Ashley (Dusty) Peppers, Courtney (Nick) Fader, Buck (Amber) Jackson and Niki Jackson, a Granddaughter-in-law, Tara Sauls Jackson, and 11 Great Grandchildren, Emma, Reid, Meredith, Maggie, Jackson, Jacob, T. C., Gage, Sarah, Emily and Joseph.
Memorials may be made to the Damascus Baptist Church in care of Lisa Lovett at 268 Lovett Farm Rd. Cuthbert, GA 39840.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
