Mrs. Gloria Jean Johnson Moreland, 60, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. Her funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 12, 2021, on the grounds of Sanders Gift Missionary Baptist Church in Sasser,GA, and she will be interred at Pineview Cemetery in Dawson, GA. Pastor Allison Harvey will officate. Albritten's Funeral Service of Dawson, GA, is in charge of the final arrangements.
Mrs. Moreland leaves to cherish her memories: her father, S.T. Davis (Allie Mae), mothers, Rosa Jackson, and Shirley Peters; three sons, Corrick Johnson, Terrance Johnson (Senique Davis)Bryant Manuel; two sisters Louise Lewis (Tyrone) and Mildred Leary (Jimmy); five Brothers Milton Johnson, Ronald Mays (Jax), William Jackson (Olivia), Patrick Jackson (Vickie), and Dennis Jackson (Meka); seven grandchildren, Areuna, Jazmine, Kvveshan, Konye, Jamerreon, Chasidy, and Makayla; a great grandson, Major A Johnson; eight Callie, Emma, Mattie, Mildred, Eula, Johnnie, Minnie, Ethel (Willie); two uncles, Johnny (Lucille) and J.C. (Thelma); a host of nephews and nieces and cousins; special friends, Mattie Jordan, Bobbie Walton, Barbara Laney, Annie, and Christy Chappell. A special thanks goes to Creyonna Simmons for providing services for our beloved Gloria.
