Gloria R. Patty

Gloria Ruth (Teasley) Patty, 95, died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family in St. Petersburg, FL. Mrs. Patty was the daughter of Jesse Fletcher and Sarah Alma (Roney) Teasley. Born in Lumberton, NC, the family moved to Albany, GA where Mrs. Patty grew up. She attended Albany High (Class of 1942) and met her husband during World War II while he was stationed at Turner Field AFB. They were married in 1944 and moved to Weirton, WV after the war. There they raised a family, then retired to Florida in 1979. Mrs. Patty is predeceased by her parents and brother (Jesse F. Teasley, Jr.), her husband Alfred L. (Fred) Patty, and her son A. Stephan Patty. She is survived by her daughter Cara S. Hanna, her son-in-law Lee M.(Mike)Hanna, and her two beloved granddaughters Kaitlyn and Jessica.While no service will be held at this time, please consider a memorial donation to St. Jude's Children's Hospital ( online or by mail at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105) or to Suncoast Hospice Foundation (online or by mail at 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760).
