Mrs. Gloria Willis Rix (June to her family), 70, of Leesburg, passed away, January 20, 2021. A private memorial will be held at a later date.
She was born September 25. 1950 in Albany, Georgia to the late Perry Jackson Willis Sr. and Evelyn Latrelle Marshall. She was the owner of Nana's Playhouse in Leesburg for many years.
Mrs. Rix was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Perry Philip Willis, Kenneth Willis, and her daughter Stephanie Rowell.
Survivors include her son, Stacy Rix, Leesburg, Georgia. her siblings Jackie Phelps (Alex) of Leesburg, Angela Cheesman of Albany Malissa Browne (Patrick), Teresa Willis, Wanda Willis of Canton, Ga., Perry Jackson Willis Jr (Crystal), Samuel Willis (Christine) of Thomasville, 5 grandchildren, John Knight (Carla). Samantha Knight, Amanda Manders (Buck), Broni Rix and Brandon Rix, and 5 great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her best friend, Susan Jones (William) of Thomasville, Ga.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.