Glynell Morey

Glynell Massey Morey, 65, of Moultrie, died Friday, May 22, 2020 Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.
Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Cool Springs Cemetery in Doerun.
Born on July 10, 1954, in Moultrie, Georgia, she was the daughter of the late Charlie Dick Massey and Eunice Seymour Massey. She was a homemaker and was of the Baptist Faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Joshua Lee Morey; brother, Ralph Massey; and a sister, Mazel Paul.
Mrs. Morey is survived by her fiance, Arnold Messer of O'Brien, Fl; sons, Jerry Bryant Morey Jr. and wife Tracey of Baconton, and Justin Benjamin Morey and wife Bridget of Doerun; daughter, Tiffany Wood and husband Michael of Moultrie; sister Francis Louise Powell of Albany; grandchildren, Jason Bryant Morey, Kevin Lee Morey, Michael Paul Wood Jr. "Paul", Cotton Rae Wood, Stormie Denver Wood, Lakyn Breeze Wood, Briar Bryant Lee Wood " Chunky", Justin Benjamin Morey Jr. " Buckshot", Jerrett Bryant Morey, Jase Brentlee Morey, Kimberly Morey, and Gage Emory.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
