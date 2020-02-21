Bremen, GA
Glynn Boydston, II
Glynn "Bud" Boydston, II passed away in Bremen, GA on February 14, 2020. He is now free from pain and the worries of this earthly life.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 pm on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Peeples Funeral Home in Chatsworth, GA. Bud will be laid to rest at Andersonville National Cemetery at a later date.
Born July 30, 1951, Bud graduated from Dougherty High School in Albany, GA in 1969. He lived mainly around the Murray and Whitfield County area but did spend some time in Florida and Kentucky. He loved spending time with his family, playing and watching golf, and kayaking in Florida, Tennessee, and Georgia. He loved telling stories to those he loved that would brighten their day. Bud was quick with his wit and loved making people smile.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Glynn M. Boydston and Inez Tauzin Boydston; and his brothers: John M. Boydston and Timothy P. Boydston.
He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law: Glynn M. Boydston, III and Ginny Brewer-Boydston; his sisters: Mary Thrower and her husband Bob of Bonaire, Elaine DiBenedetto and her husband Savy of Houston, TX, Sue A. Dobos and her husband Michael of Perry, and Nadine A. Boydston of Albany; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Wounded Warrior Project or to the American Heart Association.
Peeples Funeral Home & Crematory of Chatsworth, GA is in charge of the arrangements.
Service information
Feb 21
Visitation
Friday, February 21, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Peeples Funeral Home
208 S 3rd Ave
Chatsworth, GA 30705
