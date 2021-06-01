Mrs. Grace Alligood McGlamry, 99, of Albany, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, June 5, 2021, in the chapel of Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home. Rev. Stan Glass will officiate with interment to follow in the Crown Hill Cemetery in Albany.
Born April 2, 1922, in Moultrie, Mrs. McGlamry was the daughter of the late Aaron and Tabitha Tucker Alligood. She retired from MacGregor Golf Company and was a faithful member for many years at First Assembly in Albany. In her later years she attended Life Christian Center International with her family. She loved to cook for her family and enjoyed traveling.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. McGlamry was preceded in death by her son, Jerry Brooks; first husband, Omer "Dick" Brooks and second husband, Oran McGlamry.
Survivors include her children, Dennis Brooks and Gay of Georgetown, Sharon Laney and Skip of Summerville, S.C., Dianne Gonier of Albany; and Kay Swilley and Ben of Ellijay; sister, Sara Loveless of Leesburg; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends before the funeral from 2:00 p.m. until 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.josephwjones.com.
Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home has been given the honor to serve Mrs. McGlamry's family.
