Grace Bell Phillips, 93, of Albany Georgia went to be with her Lord and loving husband Ernest Dewaine Phillips on Tuesday, March 7, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living Solutions in Tallahassee, FL.
Grace was born in Sylvester Georgia to Robert Edward Bell and Pearl Deal Bell.
Grace graduated from Worth County High School in 1945 and attended Perry Business School in Albany class of 1946. She was a member of First Baptist Church Of Albany since 1949, where she served on the Welcome Committee for over 35 years and a member of Open Door Sunday School Class. She was also a past member of the Albany Womens Club and of the Albany Board of Realtors, as well as the State and National Board of Realtors.
Survivors include her Son, Darrell D. Phillips (Patty) of Tallahassee, FL; grandchildren, Kristy L. Kersting (Lee) of Ft. Mitchell KY and Kati N. Buckbinder (Louie) of San Francisco, CA; great-grandchildren, Connor P. Kersting, Camryn G. Kersting and Baby Kersting #3 on the way, all from Ft. Mitchell, KY. Her sister-in-law Jean Bell from Sylvester, GA; along with several nieces and nephew from Georgia and Florida.
Internment will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Sylvester, GA. The date to be announced at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make contributions to: Light House of Big Bend (LBB).
CULLEY'S MEADOWWOOD FH is in charge of arrangements.
Tallahassee, FL 32308
(850) 877-8191
https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/tallahassee-fl/culleys-meadowwood-funeral-home/2326?utm_source=google_my_business&utm_medium=organic
