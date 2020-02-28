Grace Jacquelyn Rhodes Davis, 80, of Leesburg, Georgia, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Lee Co. Health and Rehabilitation. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Ken Chancellor will officiate. Interment will follow in Travelers Rest Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery, Newton, GA.
Born in Newton, GA to the late Mr. Claudie and Mrs. Sara Irvin Rhodes. Mrs. Davis had resided in Leesburg, GA for the past thirty nine years. She retired from Coates and Clark and managed Bush Self-Storage. She was a member of Lakeside Baptist Church, and preceded in death by her husband Frank "Hot" Davis Jr. and her siblings Florence Sellars and Juanita Parker.
Survivors include a daughter Tracy Avant (Karl) Lee Co. GA, a son, Melvin Davis (Teresa) Gainesville, GA, grandchildren, Melissa McWilliams (Keith) Smyrna, GA., Jacquelyn Eagen (Dylon), Pendergrass, GA, Tyler Avant, Albany, GA. siblings, Gladys McDaniel, William Rhodes (Dorothy), Charles Rhodes (Claudia), sisters-in-law, Mary Kimbrell, Mattie Mae Carroll (Johnny) and Claudia Fowler.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Grace Jacquelyn Rhodes Davis to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, info@alzfdn.org or 322 Eight Avenue, 16th Floor, NY 10001
The family will receive friends Saturday from 10:00 until 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home.
The Rose Moore School Class will sit in honorary group.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
