Grace Douglas Dill, 83, of Albany passed away February 20, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
A joint memorial service for her and her husband, Wiley Dill, who passed away, April 3, 2020, will be held at 4 PM Friday, February 26, 2021 at Sherwood Baptist Church. Their son-in-law, Pastor Brad Bigney, will officiate. The family will receive friends from 3-4pm in the Atrium.
Wiley was born in Waycross, GA on April 26, 1935. He taught Industrial Arts in the Dougherty County School System for 30 years. He was preceded in death by his parents C. J. and Inez Dill, and his brother, Charles Dill.
Grace was born in Hermitage, TN on May 9, 1937. She taught first grade for 30 years in the Dougherty County School System. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Susan Douglas.
Wiley and Grace joined Sherwood Baptist Church when they first moved to Albany. For forty-two years, they both served together in the Children's Ministry there. Wiley taught the second grade Sunday School class and Grace served in the bed-babies class.
Their survivors include their children, David Dill, Albany, GA, Vicki Bigney (Brad), Ft. Wright, KY, Nancy Freeman (Alan), Oxford, GA, grandchildren, Lauren Schadler, St. Louis, MO, Harrison Bigney (Sarina), Cincinnati, OH, Kelley Arey (Ryan), Garrett Bigney, Sarah Bigney, of Ft. Wright, KY, Laurel Freeman, Bryce Freeman of Oxford, GA, Joshua Dill (Erin), Sioux Falls, SD, nieces, Marsha Dill Closson (Mark), Perry, GA, Teresa Mills (deceased), of Augusta, GA, great niece and nephews, Colleen Closson, Samuel Closson and Noah Mills.
Those desiring please make memorials to Meet the Need, c/o Sherwood Baptist Church, 2201 Whispering Pines Rd, Albany, GA 31707.
