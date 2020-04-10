Mrs. Grace Ragan Owen of Albany, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Phoenix Senior Living in Albany. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tommy Owen.
Mrs. Owen grew up in Hawkinsville, GA, the daughter of Will and Liz Ragan. She was a longtime member of Sherwood Baptist Church and the Agape-Friendship Sunday School Class. She had a long teaching career having taught in both public and private schools in Dougherty County.
Mrs. Owen is survived by her daughter, Enid Carr of Lee County and her son, Neal Owen of Murfreesboro, TN. Her surviving grandchildren are Owen Carr (Stephanie) of Albany, Ivy Kinkade (Spencer) of Ft. Oglethorpe, GA, Amy Owen of Memphis, and Chris McCabe (Erika) of Murfreesboro, TN. Great grandchildren include Thomas and Alex Carr of Albany and Jacob McCabe of Murfreesboro, TN.
Survivors also include two sisters, Elsye Henderson of Waycross and Althea Daniels of Waynesboro. Special in-laws survive including Allene Ragan of Rome, GA and Don and Marie DeReus of Albany.
The family will have a graveside service at Crown Hill Cemetery. Ross Powell will officiate. Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.
