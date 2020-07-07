Mrs. Grace Sasser Walker (GiGi), 102, of Albany died Sunday July 5, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. A graveside service will be held Thursday 2:00PM at Floral Memory Gardens. Rev. Ann Heinemann will be officiating. Born in Albany, GA, Mrs. Walker was the daughter of Elmer and Jesse Sasser and graduated Albany High School. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Walter S. Walker, Jr., founder of Walker Heating and Cooling Company. After death of her husband she devoted her life to volunteer work. Volunteered at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Mrs. Walker worked in the organization of the Golden Key an organization for fifty years and older. She worked with this organization visiting Golden Key patients until death. Also worked as volunteer in the office of St. Paul's Episcopal Church for many years. Worked as member of Alter Guild for St. Paul's Episcopal Church and member of Pastors Committee and also Shephard's Table. Survivors include her daughter Frances Smith and her husband Danny; son Scott Walker and wife Teresa; step-son Glenn Walker and his wife Linda; sister-in-law Barbara Sasser; grandchildren Julia Foote and her husband Ryan, Logan Walker and his wife Lisa, Jeremy Dyson, Charles Eddington, Kristin Wood, Brooke Smith, Reese Walker and his wife Angie, Grant Walker and his wife Callie, Lance Walker; great-grandchildren Tanner Wood, Kyndall Wood, Cobie McGhee, Lana Cruz, Marlow Eddington, Lottie Eddington; special friend she thought of as a daughter Robin Harris and her husband Jimmy; and number of nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers please make donations to St Paul's Episcopal Church, 212 N. Jefferson St. Albany, GA 31701. You may sign our online guestbook and share your own special thoughts with the family of Mrs. Walker by visiting Kimbrell-Stern's website at
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- After memorable basketball career at Auburn, Worth County native Anfernee McLemore looking forward
- Moultrie drug dealer found guilty on meth charges
- Dougherty schools plan for students' return to campus on Aug. 3
- Albany police respond to homicide, vehicle in Flint River
- Second wave: Phoebe COVID-19 numbers now on the rise
- Freddie Freeman among four Atlanta Braves who test positive for coronavirus
- Governor lauds Albany community's response to coronavirus pandemic
- Declining eyesight can be improved by looking at red light, pilot study says
- The do's and don'ts of cooking summer food outside
- Burton Coley Allen
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.