Gracie Mae Holwick

Mrs. Gracie Mae Silvers Holwick, 83, of Lee County, peacefully passed away on November 3, 2021, at Willson Hospice House.Visitation will be held Friday, November 5, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home of Leesburg. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Springhill Freewill Baptist Church of Mitchell County with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Charles Blanton will officiate. Born September 6, 1938, in Chatsworth, GA, she was the daughter of the late, Rastus and Burnice Harmon Silvers. Mrs. Holwick loved serving at church in the children's ministry where she taught Sunday School and VBS for many years. She was affectionately known as "Nanny" by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was proud to teach each of her grandchildren to drive in "the pasture". A tradition dear to her heart was her weekly breakfast dates with her siblings at Pearly's on Tuesdays and Fridays which was carried on for many years. Mrs. Holwick was a talented seamstress and a faithful member of Springhill Freewill Baptist Church and would visit The Church at The Groves with her family in recent years. A Godly mother and example to all, she loved Jesus and her family more than anything. A beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, she will be greatly missed by all. She was preceded in death by her husband, Conrad Holwick Jr.; two sons, Mike Holwick and Major Wayne Holwick; brother, James Silvers; and baby sister, Hazel Silvers. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Rosa Ramsey (Michael) of Lee County; daughters-in-law, Jenny Holwick of Lee County, and Jeri Holwick of Newnan; two sisters, Mary Etheredge (Glen) of Albany, and Susan Bateham (Joseph) of Sylvester; grandchildren, Becky Jones (Matt), Katie Bass (Brian), John Holwick (April), Kayla Holwick, Josh Holwick, and McKenna Holwick; great-grandchildren, Ansley, Joseph, Andrew, Alex, Anthony, Sam, and Ellie; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the Holwick family.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.