Gracie Mae Holwick

Mrs. Gracie Mae Silvers Holwick, 83, of Lee County, peacefully passed away on November 3, 2021, at Willson Hospice House.Visitation will be held Friday, November 5, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home of Leesburg. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Springhill Freewill Baptist Church of Mitchell County with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Charles Blanton will officiate. Born September 6, 1938, in Chatsworth, GA, she was the daughter of the late, Rastus and Burnice Harmon Silvers. Mrs. Holwick loved serving at church in the children's ministry where she taught Sunday School and VBS for many years. She was affectionately known as "Nanny" by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was proud to teach each of her grandchildren to drive in "the pasture". A tradition dear to her heart was her weekly breakfast dates with her siblings at Pearly's on Tuesdays and Fridays which was carried on for many years. Mrs. Holwick was a talented seamstress and a faithful member of Springhill Freewill Baptist Church and would visit The Church at The Groves with her family in recent years. A Godly mother and example to all, she loved Jesus and her family more than anything. A beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, she will be greatly missed by all. She was preceded in death by her husband, Conrad Holwick Jr.; two sons, Mike Holwick and Major Wayne Holwick; brother, James Silvers; and baby sister, Hazel Silvers. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Rosa Ramsey (Michael) of Lee County; daughters-in-law, Jenny Holwick of Lee County, and Jeri Holwick of Newnan; two sisters, Mary Etheredge (Glen) of Albany, and Susan Bateham (Joseph) of Sylvester; grandchildren, Becky Jones (Matt), Katie Bass (Brian), John Holwick (April), Kayla Holwick, Josh Holwick, and McKenna Holwick; great-grandchildren, Ansley, Joseph, Andrew, Alex, Anthony, Sam, and Ellie; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the Holwick family.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every weekday morning.
Tags
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
- These states and cities are offering to pay kids if they get vaccinated
- Some companies and states are fighting Biden's employer vaccine mandate. But local efforts show mandates can work
- With a jury now in place, the murder trial in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery begins today
- Remains found in Colorado national park believed to be those of a German man who went missing nearly 40 years ago
Garage
Big 3 Family Yard Sale 3102 Cane Mill Ct in W. Albany. Sa…
Garage
Yard Sale: 162 Wadsworth Ave., Saturday 11-6 (8am -12 pm)…
Garage
167 Danbury Lane, Sat. 8-12. Huge Garage Sale!! Queen Mat…
Most Popular
Articles
- Investor: Mabry Motel, other Albany eyesores are coming down
- Monroe edges Westover in fight-marred game
- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp files complaint against Biden vaccine mandates; Democrats call it a 'political stunt'
- Judge says 'there appears to be intentional discrimination' in Arbery jury selection, but allows trial to move forward with 1 Black juror
- GAIL DRAKE: Judge Willie Lockette and the Fred Flintstone Case
- Herschel's run hits Albany
- Albany State University football player killed after being hit by transit bus
- Georgia Senate race now a tossup, according to UVA Crystal Ball
- CARLTON FLETCHER: Lee County, others rake in tax dollars Albany left on the table
- Langstaff to return; Johnson wins Ward II seat; Gaines, Fletcher set for Ward III runoff
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Demolition of Carmike Theater in Albany
- PHOTOS: Monroe vs. Westover Football
- ON THE MARKET: Northwest Albany home will brighten your life with ceiling to floor windows
- PHOTOS: Albany State University football vs. Morehouse College
- Five things to do this weekend in the Albany area -- Nov. 5-7
- PHOTOS: Chehaw Park Boo At The Zoo
- PHOTOS: Voters in three Albany City Commission races go to the polls
- PHOTOS: Phoebe women’s health fair focuses on Breast Cancer Awareness
- Interior design trends from the 1920s to today
- PHOTOS: Trunk or Treat at St. Anne's Episcopal Church in Tifton
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.