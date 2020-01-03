Albany, GA
Grady Williams
Ms. Grady Williams (Nathan), 79 of Albany, Georgia transitioned from earth to her heavenly home on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Willson Hospice House. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 3, 2020 at Antioch Baptist Church at 3512 Moultrie Road Albany, Georgia. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery 200 Cotton Avenue Albany, Georgia.
Elliott Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
