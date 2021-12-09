...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Georgia and
the Big Bend and Panhandle of Florida.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Greg Keith Shiver, 53, of Lebanon, TN died Thursday, December 9, 2021 at his mother's residence in Camilla.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 12 at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home with interment in Oakview Cemetery. Rev. Corey Shiver and Rev. Neal Hager will officiate.
Born March 11, 1968 in Albany, GA, Mr. Shiver was the son of Pearl Sanders Shiver and the late Grover Arthur Shiver. He was preceded in death by a brother, Dewey Shiver and grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Warren Jackson Shiver and Joe & Birdie Sanders. Mr. Shiver worked for Vanity Fair/Workwear of Nashville, TN. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church of Mt. Juliet, TN. He was a football and baseball player and a Flying Eagle at Mitchell Baker High School. Mr. Shiver was an avid Auburn fan.
Survivors include a daughter, Sloan Shiver (Rhett) of Douglas; a son, Sutton Shiver of Camilla; his mother, Pearl Shiver of Camilla; two sisters, Sissy Ramirez (Frank) of Mexico Beach, FL and Burnice Reynolds of Lee County; one brother, Speedy Shiver (Earlean) of Baconton; a sister-in-law, Pam Shiver of Camilla; one grandchild, Aiden; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 1 - 2 p.m. Sunday, one hour before services, at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home in Camilla.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
