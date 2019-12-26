Americus, GA
Gregory Mark Kirk
Gregory "Greg" Mark Kirk, 56, of Americus, beloved husband, father, G-papa, and statesman, passed away peacefully and earned his angel wings joining our Lord and Savior after a tough fought fight with Intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma, a rare liver bile duct cancer, on Sunday, December 22, 2019, with his beloved wife, Rosalyn J. Kirk, and family by his side.
Funeral services will be held Friday, December 27 at Central Baptist Church, 190 Upper River Rd, Americus, GA 31709. Rev. Bud Womack will officiate. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Honorary representatives will be Governor Brian Kemp, Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan and the Ga Legislative body.
A kind, caring, and loving man, Greg was a shining light and will be extremely missed by his wife and best friend Rosalyn, parents, children, and grandchildren.
Born in Americus, GA, September 24, 1963, he was the son of Bobby and Peggy Kirk. Greg graduated from Troy State University with a Master's Degree in Psychology, was a Licensed Professional Counselor, and attended Rehoboth Baptist Church where he was the Senior Pastor from 1998-2005. He was an active participant in the state and his community, a lifelong Republican, a member of the Sumter County Republican Party, and elected to represent State Senate District 13 in 2014.
Greg served as a Board Member of the Easter Seals Southern Georgia; president of his professional organization, Licensed Professional Counselors Association of Georgia (2010-2013); on the Board of Georgia Association of Community Care Providers (2006-2010); and, he was appointed to the Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Services Board by Governor Deal in July of 2011 and served until December 2013. He was also a continuous advocate for small businesses in Georgia and founded three successful companies in South Georgia, creating more than 100 jobs in the state.
Greg dedicated his life to helping people with Developmental Disabilities (DD). As a parent of a child with Autism, he made many sacrifices. Greg worked in the field as a behavioral specialist, case-manager, therapist, and in many other capacities. He always wanted to help educate others about things he had learned as a parent with a child with Autism and from his experience of working with over 3200 individuals and families with DD. He was a longtime Advocate for DD. From 2008-2009, he hosted a weekly talk-show "Disabilities Issues and Answers". Greg loved all people, especially those with a developmental disability. And, he loved his cowboy hats and boots. A recollection is, on one occasion, a client wanted Greg's boots. ... Greg took his boots off and gave them to the client. Most recently, in November, Greg was awarded the "Annette Bowling Advocacy Award" by the Albany Advocacy Resource Center (AARC). To Greg, this was this most prestigious award he could receive because he looked to Mrs. Annette not only as his mentor but as a mother figure whom thought of him as a son.
Greg had a loving and giving heart, not just for his family but for anyone he came across. His family all turned to Greg; he was the patriarch of his family. And, he always had a word of advice you may not have wanted to hear but you got it and, in time, you would realize it was wise advice. He loved his children and always wanted the best for each of them. He left this world making sure that every one of his family members were going to be taken care of and left a plan for them to follow.
Greg loved the Lord, his wife, children, grandchildren and family with all his heart. He will be remembered for his beautiful smile and his loving, caring and giving heart. He was fighter for what he believed and was a true man of his word. When he was diagnosed with cancer, he told the doctor, "You can't scare me with Heaven. I will be a winner either way!"
Greg was at peace with going home to be with his Father in Heaven. Greg was preceded in death by his mother, Mildred Jeanette Dilbeck White and a sister, Denise Donnelle Kirk.
Survivors include his wife, Rosalyn Jordan Kirk of Americus, GA, seven children, Robbie (Mori) Horne of
Baconton, GA, Randy Horne of Leesburg, GA, Nicole Kirk of Americus, GA, Chase Horne of Leesburg, GA, Will Myrick of Albany, GA, Reid Horne of Americus, GA and Jeremy (Whitney) Kirk of Ft. Lewis, WA, his parents, Bobbie and Peggy Kirk of Americus, GA and ten grandchildren.
The family will receive family and friends at their home located at 680 Ga Hwy 27 Americus GA and the visitation will be held Friday from Noon - 2:00 P.M. at Central Baptist Church
Those desiring may make memorials to Albany Advocacy Resource Center (AARC) 2200 Stuart Ave. Albany, GA 31721 or The Long Journey Home When Children Grieve. https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/longjourneyhome
