Gregory Hughley, Sr.

Mr. Gregory "John Laster" Hughley, Sr., also known as Budda, with loved ones by his side, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, GA. His funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at ATOC African Methodist Episcopal Church in Dawson, GA. Reverend Dr. George Moore, Jr., will deliver the eulogy. He will be laid to rest at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, GA.
He leaves to cherish his memories: his lovely wife Lillie Bea Sims Hughley; two daughters, Todra Hughley Bellamy and Dr. Shereca Hughley Harvey (Derrell); five sons, Eugene O. Hughley (Tressie), Gregory Hughley, Jr. (Shabreka), Bryant A. Hughley, Sr. (Schyular Robinson), Derrick Hughley (April Whitehead), Cody Hughley (Ambresha Vanover); raised as a son, Arnold Marcus (Terri); raised as a daughter, Stephanie Starling; 22 grandchildren, Octavious Harrold, Damion Harrold, Otavious Hughley, Kiera Hughley, Asiah Hughley, India Hughley, Ticobia Whitting, Tamia Hughley, Haleigh Key, Derrick Hughley Jr, Cameron Hughley, Carson Hughley, Janiya Hughley, Yimeitreunna Whittaker, Bryant Hughley, Jr., Jukerious Whitaker, Markel Huie, Jamiya Register, Cody Hughley Jr., Cayden Hughley, Coby Hughley, and Branden Marcus; seven great grandchildren, Nehemiah Harrold, Richo Harrold, Nevaeh Hardy, Daniel Harrold, Aleah Hughley, Ocavious Harrold, Jr. and Carson Williams; three step grandchildren, Ashontiara Robinson, Marquavion Calloway, and Nizoriah Duck; two aunts, Annie L. Laster Simmons and Sally Laster Ingram; six devoted first cousins, Rosa Grims Whitlock, Emma Harris Artis, Dr. Cassandra Gordon Tancil, Johnnie Kate Laster, Mary Laster, and Willie Sherman; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39842
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralservice.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.