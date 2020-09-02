The journey of life for Ms. Greta Drummond Williams began on May 23, 1925 in Parksley, Virginia. She claimed her eternal reward in heaven on Monday, August 31, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Graveside Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, September 5, 2020 in Floral Memory Gardens 120 Old Pretoria Road Albany, Georgia.
