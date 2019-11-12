Mr. Grover Charles (Buddy) Woolard, 82, of Albany, Georgia, entered his eternal rest Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Willson Hospice House. He was born on April 16, 1937, in Sylvester, Georgia. Before his retirement, Buddy was the owner and operator of Woolard Oil Company in Sylvester, Georgia. He was an Army veteran.
Buddy became a follower of Jesus Christ at the age of 35. He has been an avid Bible student and teacher for 47 years. He has led Bible classes in Sylvester, Poulan, and Albany. He has served as the teacher of the Encourager Connect Group at Sherwood Baptist Church for the past 15 years.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the chapel of Sherwood Baptist Church. Pastor John Spencer and Rev. Tom Pollock will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service in the atrium of the church from 10 to 11.
Mr. Woolard was preceded in death by his wives, Nell and Pat Woolard, his parents, Henry Hall and Vee Woolard, and a brother Hank (Sonny) Woolard.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Janie Martin Woolard; 4 daughters: Pam Hodges (Doug) of Macon, Georgia; Penny Champion (Dennis) of Albany; Paige Maxwell (Gil) of Jackson, Georgia; and Beth Norman (Alan) of Albany, Georgia; a son, Rob Martin, Sr. (Rose) of Sylvester, Georgia; a sister, Priscilla Sperry (Gil) of Resarico, Baja, Mexico; 12 grandchildren: Dusty Layfield (Kristen Braswell) Sylvester; Whittney Barksdale (Matt) Sylvester; Sim Bozeman (Allyson) Sylvester; Allye Lloyd (Grant) Sylvester; Savannah Fields (Matt) Sylvester; Christopher Lee, Jackson, Georgia; Caleb Sims (Marisa Masciantonio) Nashville, Tennessee; Isla Marie Maxwell, Jackson, Georgia; Clay Norman, Marietta, Georgia; Nicole Norman, Albany, Georgia; Rob Martin, Jr., Sapelo Island, Georgia; and Rebecca Martin, Athens, Georgia; 12 great grandchildren: Cash Layfield, Lillian Braswell, Olivia Barksdale, Davis Barksdale, Mackenzie Bozeman, Tucker Bozeman, Colton Bozeman, Kinslye Lloyd, Mabrye Lloyd, Lynnelee Fields, Waylynne Fields, and Joe Keet Long.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring, please make donations to Sherwood Baptist Church, Meet the Need, 2201 Whispering Pines Road, Albany, Georgia, 31707 or Willson Hospice, 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, Georgia 31707.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA
229-435-5657
