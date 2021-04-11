Grover Clifford Ranew, 78, of Leesburg, Georgia, died Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the Oaks at Oakland Plantation in Lee County. A graveside funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 14th at 11 a.m. at Leesburg Cemetery. Reverend Richard Williams will officiate.
Clifford was born December 30, 1942 in Albany. Raised in Lee County, he graduated from Terrell County High School in 1961. He graduated from Florida State University, where he played baseball and pitched against Texas in the College World Series in 1965.
Known to many as "Coach", Cliff loved basketball. He began his coaching career in 1966, producing outstanding basketball programs at private schools and public. He coached girls basketball, boys basketball and sometimes both in the same season. Becoming one of the biggest winning coaches in state history, he is one of only a few to win more than 1,000 games in his career before retiring in 2011.
Preceded in death by his son, Grover Clifford Ranew Jr.; his parents Annie Louise McDonald Ranew and Grover Dudley Ranew; his seven siblings, Velma Ranew Braswell, Martha Ranew Coxwell, Janelle Ranew Larkin, Betty Ranew Clements, C.D. Ranew, Richard Ranew and Merritt Ranew.
He is survived by the mother of his children Carol Allen Ranew of Albany; his daughter, Donna Ranew Reese and her husband Mike Reese of Lee County; grandchildren Caroline Reese and Tyler Foiser of Camilla, GA and Christopher Reese and his wife Ivy of Athens, GA.
