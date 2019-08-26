Gwendolyn H. "Gwen" Hasty, 76, of Albany, Ga passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, August 26, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate.
Born in Little Rock, AR, Mrs. Hasty had resided in Albany, GA since 1960. Prior to this, she graduated high school in Morocco, where she formed a love for square dancing and music. during her teens, she was a DJ and hosted a radio show named "Tempo for Teens." She was employed with the deli at Family Mart at its time of existence in Albany, GA and was respected for many of her dishes. She later retired as the terminal manager of USF Holland Motor Freight. In the 70's., Gwen enjoyed her time with her softball team, the Zep Stars, who placed 5th. in a national tournament. She was of the Methodist faith and was preceded in death by her parents, Dewey Hall and Pauline Stephens Hall, a son, Raymond "Tater" Hasty, a brother, George Wayne Hall and a sister, Opal Annette Gentry.
Survivors include her daughter, Donna P. Hasty, Albany, GA, a brother, Dewey Hall, Albany, GA, six sisters, Linda Doyle (Perry E.). Warner Robins, GA, Mary Gainelle Mejorado (Alex), CA, Lena Paulette Butalla (Steve), Pensacola, FL, Bessie Dianne Russsell (Ian), Leesburg, GA, Cathey Marie Hall, Pensacola, FL, Tammi Lynn Reese (Cliff), Albany, GA, a grandson, Dylan W. Holland, Atlanta, GA as well as her many nieces and nephews whom she adored.
The family will receive friends following the services at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Gwendolyn H. "Gwen" Hasty to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
