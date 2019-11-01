Gwendolyn Seanor

Gwendolyn Johnson Guilbeau Seanor
Gwendolyn Johnson Guilbeau Seanor, 97, of Fitzgerald, Georgia, died Monday, October 21, 2019, at Dorminy Medical Center in Fitzgerald, Georgia.
Graveside services were held 11 AM, Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Leesburg Cemetery in Leesburg, Georgia, with the Rev. Dr. Richard Wright officiating.
Mrs. Seanor was born April 23, 1922, in Leesburg, Georgia, to the late Joseph E. & Helen Wilson Johnson. A 1943 graduate of Georgia Women's College, she was a retired school teacher of 40 years. She taught with Lee County Schools for 19 years at the elementary level as well as reading in the 6th and 7th grades. She also started and set up the first art department in Lee County High School and published an article which was included in a textbook used by visiting teachers at the college level. Mrs. Seanor was very active in her community serving as past president of Lee County High School GEA, past president of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #30, a former member of the Albany Pilot Club, past president of the Albany chapter of Gold Star Wives of America, and a den mother for Cub Scouts in Leesburg. She was a former member of the Leesburg Methodist Church, where she was head of the Children's and Youth Department, taught adult Sunday school, served on the Steward Committee and was a member of the UMW Helen Johnson Circle. She attended 2 World's Fairs and traveled throughout the United States, visiting all but 6 states. She also traveled internationally to Canada, Mexico, Cuba, Scotland, England, France, and Germany where she lived for a period of time. After she moved to Fitzgerald, Mrs. Seanor taught school for 22 years in the Ben Hill County System. She taught Art for the 6th and 7th grades and served as lead teacher in the Primary School. She was selected as Teacher of the Year in 1983. She also served as past President of the local GEA, past President of Delta Kappa Gamma Honor Society, member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post #99, past president of Fitzgerald-Ben Hill Arts Council, member of the Blue & Gray Museum and the Magnolia Garden Club. Mrs. Seanor published an art program in a national art bulletin and was an accomplished artist in water color paintings and charcoal drawings. She was an active member of Central United Methodist Church and served as a teacher for the Jessie Thompson Sunday School Class and a member of the UMW.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, John Seanor of Fitzgerald; a son Kenneth & Sue Guilbeau of Steinhatchee, FL; a daughter-in-law, Helen Guilbeau of Sharpsburg; step-son, William "Bill" & Erin Seanor of Fitzgerald; grandchildren: Brian & Jessica Guilbeau, Michelle & Richard Hernandez, Paul & Sonja Guilbeau and Chris Guilbeau; step-grandson, Kelby Seanor; and a great-grandchild, Brock Guilbeau. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Larry Guilbeau.
Paulk Funeral Home, Fitzgerald, is in charge of arrangements.
