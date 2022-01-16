GySgt John Lee Hughes, 85, of Albany, peacefully passed away on Monday morning, January 17, 2022.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 20, 2022, in the chapel of Hall and Hall Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour before the service. Following the funeral, Mr. Hughes will be laid to rest in the Crown Hill Cemetery with military honors. Rev. Steve Brooks will officiate. Born August 23, 1936, in Sumter, S.C., Mr. Hughes was the son of the late Wilson Hughes and Clara Wynn Hughes Westbrook. He proudly served our country in The United States Marine Corps as a Gunnery Sergeant and served during the Vietnam Era. John married the love of his life, Martha, on September 28, 1958, and together they raised their family. In 1975, John retired from the Marine Corps and later went to work for The Marine Corps Logistics Base of Albany from which he retired in 1998. After his retirement he focused much of his time with The Albany East Gideons. Mr. Hughes was a faithful member and Deacon of Sunnyside Baptist Church for many years where he served in various ministries of the church. More than anything he loved God, and his family and will be greatly missed. In addition to his parents, Mr. Hughes was preceded in death by his brothers, James A. Hughes and Earl W. Westbrook. Survivors include his beloved wife of 63 years, Martha Antley Hughes of Albany; children, Jeffrey and Stacey Hughes of Putney, Thomas and Peggy Hughes of Sylvester, and Glenn Hughes of Folkston; sisters, Serenah Tyson of Brooks, and Martha Walters of Byron; three grandchildren, Hannah Hughes Coppolino and Hunter, Joshua Hughes and Anne, and Tyler Hughes; and one great-grandchild, Olivia. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International, PO BOX 140800 Nashville, TN, 37214 or Sunnyside Baptist Church, 320 Mock Rd. Albany, GA 31705.
Stacker analyzed a Contraception study on the impact on abortion access without the protection of Roe v. Wade. While some states have safeguards in their own constitutions, many have laws against abortion waiting to be enforced. Click for more.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.