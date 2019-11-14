Harmon Rhodes
Albany, GA
Harmon R. Rhodes
Harmon R. Rhodes, 98, of Albany, GA died Monday, November 11, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, November 15, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate. Interment will follow at 3:00 p.m. in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery, Grady Co., GA.
Born in Moultrie, GA, Mr. Rhodes was a veteran of WW II serving in the Army and retired civil service from MCLB. He was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Lorine Brinson Rhodes, a daughter, Nancy Rhodes Justice and her husband Jerry, three sons, Robert Edward Rhodes and his wife Anne Marie, Steve R. Rhodes and William Harmon Rhodes all of Albany, GA, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Friday from 10:00 am until the funeral hour at Mathews Funeral Home.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657

