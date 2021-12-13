Harold E Moore

Mr. Harold Edward Moore, age 94, passed away on Saturday, December 11th, 2021 at Perfect Care. A native of Fayetteville, he was born February 24th, 1927 to the late Troy and Flossie Moore. Mr. Moore served in War World II as paratrooper in the 11th Airborne Division during the occupation of Japan. He was Methodist by faith and a member of First United Methodist Church. He graduated from the University of Florida in 1951. Mr. Moore was an avid athlete and played tennis for over 60 years. He was a member United States Tennis Association and achieved amateur ranking in the state of Georgia. He was proud to mentor many young tennis athletes in Sumter County. In 2019 South Georgia Technical College dedicated the newly renovated tennis courts in his honor. Among his many achievements, he coached football at Miller County High School, was a Physical Trainer for Airforce student pilots at Bainbridge Airbase and served as the Dean of Students at SGTC for 28 years. In his capacity as Dean, he oversaw all Veterans Affairs, recruited students, and managed numerous on campus activities including graduation.
Graveside services will be held at Andersonville National Cemetery on Tuesday, December 21st, 2021 at 2:00 PM with full military honors. The family will receive friends at Greg Hancock Funeral Chapel on Monday, December 20th, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 PM.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, JoeAnne B. Moore of Americus; two daughters and sons-in-law, Harriet Kay and Frankie Rachels of Lincolnton, GA. and Rosalind and Doug Gatian of Americus; two grandchildren and their spouses, Rachel & Hobson McSwain and Roxanne & Thomas Custer; three great-grandchildren, Zelda McSwain, Autumn McSwain, and Caroline Custer; also surviving are a number nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers and sisters-in-laws, Thomas Carlton & Mildred Moore and James Leon & Charlene Moore.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.