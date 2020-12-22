Harold Floyd Edwards, 90, of Americus passed away Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at Magnolia Manor.
Harold was born in Colquitt County on January 18, 1930 to the late Horace and Mary Stewart Edwards. Harold served two years in the Army and worked several years with the Federal State Inspection Service. In 1954 he married Lydia Story of Turner County and were the proud parents of three sons. They lived in Lake Wales, Florida for eight years and Harold began working in the building business. The couple then moved to Albany where Harold worked for over thirty hears as manager of Giles Home Improvement Center. He enjoyed playing golf and spent many hours on the course. He was a member of Central Baptist Church in Albany and enjoyed singing in the choir.
He is survived by his sons, Glenn (Robin) Edwards of Charlotte, North Carolina, Alan (Yvonne) Edwards of Perry and Van (Christa) Edwards of Fayetteville; brother, Fred (Yvonne) Edwards of Albany; sister, Francis (Bill) Jowers of Columbia, South Carolina; grandchildren, Katie Edwards, Grey Edwards, Meghan Edwards, Hannah Edwards, Jackson Edwards, Davis Edwards and Cade Edwards.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Lamar Edwards and Jimmy Edwards and his sisters, Linda E. Woolam and Sarah Tucker.
Funeral services were held Thursday, December 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Perry Funeral Chapel in Ashburn. Interment followed at Bay Springs Cemetery in Crisp County.
