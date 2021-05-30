Harold Glover, 79, of Pelham passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021 at his residence. Funeral service will be Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Willis Jamerson Braswell Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. David Pickering and Rev. Nathan Fowler will officiate with interment to follow at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Vada, GA. Pallbearers will be Freddie Miller, Yale Whigham, Clay Harrell, Adrian Morrell, Ray Gray, Jr. and Melton Pollock. Honorary pallbearers will be Leon Davis, Ike Godwin, Winston Williams, Eugene (June Bug) Whitfield, Cecil (Red) Edenfield, Rabun Whigham and Howard Scarborough. Mr. Glover was a farmer, a member of Mt. Vernon Church, the Masons, Shriners and Kiwanis organizations. Born December 19, 1941 in Mitchell County, he was the son of John Lofton Glover and Wilma Brock Glover. He is survived by his wife, Gay Nix Glover; son Harold (Hal) Glover, Jr.; daughter Kristen Glover Langley and son-in-law Lyndon Drew Langley; and one granddaughter, Emmarie Arlene Langley. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Randall Glover. The family will greet friends on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to GA Masonic Children's Home, %Grand Lodge Secretary, P. O. Box 4665, Macon, GA 31208. Friends may sign the online register book at www.willisjamersonbraswell.com
