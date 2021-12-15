Harold Keith Henderson

Harold Keith Henderson, 91, of Lee County, GA died Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at the Oaks at Oakland Plantation.

Born in Homerville, GA Mr. Henderson had resided in Albany, GA most all of his life. He was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the U.S. Navy. After his military service, he was in hotel and restaurant management and then a business broker for over thirty years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Charles Henderson and Lota Louise Sirmans Henderson, his wife of sixty years, Kate Mitchell Henderson and a daughter, Jane Marie Henderson.

Survivors include a special friend, Lucile Lott, and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made in memory of Harold Keith Henderson to Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church 2200 Dawson Road, Albany, GA 31707, or to the Oaks Senior Living Facility, 166 Oakland Parkway, Leesburg, GA 31763.

