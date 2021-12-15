...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EST /11 PM CST/
TONIGHT TO 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...All of southeast Alabama, southwestern Georgia, the
Florida panhandle and western Florida Big Bend.
* WHEN...From late tonight through mid morning Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Dense Fog Advisory means visibilities will frequently be
reduced to less than one quarter mile. If driving, slow down, use
your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you.
&&
Harold Keith Henderson, 91, of Lee County, GA died Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at the Oaks at Oakland Plantation.
Born in Homerville, GA Mr. Henderson had resided in Albany, GA most all of his life. He was a veteran of the Korean War serving in the U.S. Navy. After his military service, he was in hotel and restaurant management and then a business broker for over thirty years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard Charles Henderson and Lota Louise Sirmans Henderson, his wife of sixty years, Kate Mitchell Henderson and a daughter, Jane Marie Henderson.
Survivors include a special friend, Lucile Lott, and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Harold Keith Henderson to Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church 2200 Dawson Road, Albany, GA 31707, or to the Oaks Senior Living Facility, 166 Oakland Parkway, Leesburg, GA 31763.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.