Harold N. Breeden, 76, of Leesburg, GA died Monday, May 3, 2021 at his residence. Graveside funeral services will be held Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Leesburg Cemetery. Mr. Ross Powell will officiate.
Harold was born at Turner Field Hospital in Albany, GA on June 28, 1944 to Noah R. and Lillian L. Smith Breeden. He grew up in Albany playing youth baseball including American Legion baseball for Coach Paul Eames who got him signed with the Waycross Braves (a Milwaukee Braves minor team) in 1963.
His professional baseball career continued, with his young family in tow, as he signed with the Chicago Cubs in 1971 and the Montreal Expos from 1972 through 1975. Harold also signed and traveled to Japan where he played with the Hanshin Tigers from 1976 until 1979. One of Harold's unique qualities was that he batted right-handed and threw left-handed which made him a great first baseman.
Harold was elected Sheriff of Lee County in 1988 and served until 2008. He loved golf, fishing, and was a member of the Georgia Sheriffs Association and The First Baptist Church of Leesburg.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Davis Breeden, daughter, Janis Breeden Bush (Rick), and son, Shaun Noel Breeden all of Lee County, GA, a brother, Danny Breeden (Katherine) of Loxley, AL, three sisters, Sue Cowart, of Winston-Salem, NC, Ruth Picciotti (Don) of Lee County, GA, and Theresa Verner of Aberdeen, KS, and three grandchildren, Brittany Davis (Jamie) of Tampa, FL, Hunter Bush and Gauge Breeden both of Lee County, GA.
The family will receive friends on Thursday evening from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorial donations to The Georgia Sheriff's Association, 3000 Hwy. 42 N., McDonough, GA, 30253.
