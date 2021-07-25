Harold Ollie Hayman

Harold O. Hayman, 92, of Albany, died Sunday, July 25, 2021 at Willson Hospice House.
His funeral service will be at 3 PM on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Kimbrell-Stern with interment to follow at Floral Memory Gardens. The Rev. Joe Lumpkin will officiate. The family will receive friends before the service at Kimbrell-Stern beginning at 2 PM.
Mr. Hayman was born in Burke County, GA, and moved to Albany in 1938. He was a 1946 graduate of Albany High School. Mr. Hayman began working with his father, E. G. Hayman, Jr. in the automotive repair business as a teenager and served in the Georgia National Guard for several years. Harold and his father later opened the shop on Slappey Drive and eventually renamed it Hayman's Garage in 1979. Harold Hayman was known throughout Southwest Georgia for his kindness, integrity, and fair business practices in dealing with his customers' automotive problems. Mr. Hayman officially retired in 1994. However, if you knew Harold, you also know you could find him helping out at Hayman's Garage most days up until his recent illness. In his free time, Harold enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family at Lake Blackshear. He was a member of Byne Memorial Baptist Church. Mr. Hayman was preceded in death by his parents, E. G. Hayman, Jr. and Dolly Campbell Hayman; 2 wives, Janice Harden Hayman, the mother of his children, and Ginny Swails Hayman; son, David K. Hayman; 2 brothers in law, Jimmy Bowen and Jim Barber.
Mr. Hayman is survived by his children: Dean C. Hayman (Kay), Albany, Ted H. Hayman (Laura), Warwick, Lori H. Goolsby (Mike), Stockbridge, GA, Alan Swails (Christa), Jacksonville, FL, Debi Bobo (Tommy), Gainesville, FL; grandchildren: Kelly K. Hayman (Brooke), Jennifer H. Guinn (Bobby), Mike Hayman (Mandy), Ashleigh Hayman, Jake Hayman (Joy), Austin Goolsby, Mason Goolsby, Parker Goolsby, Joshua Shirley (Amy), Janna Henderson (Brian), Christie Nantze (Chase), Janae Santiago (Frankie), Stephen Swails (Kenzie), Holly Swails; 14 great grandchildren; 2 sisters: Betty H. Bowen, Valdosta, Beverly Barber, Leesburg.
Those desiring may send memorials to the Anchorage, 162 Hampton Lane, Leesburg, GA 31763, or Byne Memorial Baptist Church, 2832 Ledo Road, Albany, GA 31707.
