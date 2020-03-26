Harold Marlin Phillips, Jr., known to family and friends as Phil, died the morning of March 23, 2020, at home with his family by his side. Per his wishes, Phil will be cremated with a memorial service to follow at a later date.
Phil was born August 5, 1960 in Albany, GA to the late Harold Marlin and Evon Carter Phillips. After graduating from Westover High School, he attended Valdosta State University. Phil worked for the City of Albany and later at Procter & Gamble, as well as owned and operated Phillips' Irrigation System. Beyond his work life, he was a man of many talents who made friends wherever he went. Phil had an affinity for repair and mechanical work and enjoyed fishing, gardening, and boiling peanuts. It's fitting that he be remembered for not only his skills, but more importantly, for sharing his good fortune - be they catches or harvests - with his friends and community.
Phil is survived by his wife of 35 years, Terrie Gaines Phillips; his oldest daughter, Kallie, and her husband Michael Little; his youngest daughter, Katie, and her husband Alex Langub; and his sister Paige Phillips Bickerstaff.
The family would appreciate your prayers, and welcomes cards with memories you shared with Phil.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA
(229) 435-5657
www.mathewsfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.