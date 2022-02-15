Harriet Bragg Tate, 68, of Albany died Sunday, February 6, 2021, at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany Georgia. She was born, March 12, 1953, in Albany, Georgia, to William R. (Billy) Bragg and Anne Durham Bragg.
Ms. Tate was a graduate of Westover High School and received a BS degree in Elementary Education from Albany State College and taught for several years in Albany and Sylvester, Georgia. She later returned to school and received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing from Darton College, Albany, Georgia. She retired from Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital as a Registered Nurse. She was a lifetime member of First United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, and grandparents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Richard F. Bragg, and her uncle, Walter T. Durham. She is survived by her twin daughters, Sarah Anne Tate, and Elizabeth Jane Tate both of Albany; an aunt, Anna C. Durham of Nashville, Tennessee, two nieces and four cousins.
A memorial service will be held February 28, 2022, 2:00 pm., at First United Methodist Church, 307 Flint Avenue, Albany, GA. In lieu of flowers, you may make donations to Tate Twins Support in care of Sylvia Broadaway at First United Methodist Church, 307 Flint Avenue, Albany, GA. 31701.
