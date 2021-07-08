Harris Povlot passed away on July 7, 2021 at the age of 84. After several months of declining health, Harris died peacefully in Roswell, Georgia.
Harris was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on March 8, 1937 to father William Povlot and mother Edith Povlot. The oldest of two children, Harris worked at his father's print shop in South Philly as a young man. He later was employed as a civil servant for the Marine Corps Logistics Base in Philadelphia which transferred him to Albany, Georgia with his wife and two sons. He worked as a federal employee for over 30 years.
Harris never met a stranger and thrived on community activities. In Albany, he was involved in the Masonic Lodge and Grotto along with Parents without Partners (PWP), Kiwanis and Elks. He also participated in the Albany Orchestra and Albany Little Theatre as a drummer and percussionist. He volunteered at Temple B'nai Israel in Albany as well as Chehaw Park Zoo as a docent and board member.
Harris was preceded in death by his parents and by his wife Joyce Smith Povlot and his sister Diane Mazer. He is survived by his children Arthur & Dara Povlot and Scott & Rhonda Povlot and grandchildren Zachary, Libby, Ethan and Micah.
