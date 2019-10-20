Harry Ashley Carver, Sr., 81, of Decatur, AL formerly of Bridgeboro, GA, died Thursday, October 17, 2019 at River City Center in Decatur. Funeral services will be held Monday at 2:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Bill McCamon will officiate. A private committal service for immediate family will follow at Liberty Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Military Honors.
Mr. Carver was born in the New Elm Community of Colquitt County to Hubert and Callie Davis Carver. He graduated from Moultrie High School in 1956 and joined the United States Air Force. After serving his Country, Mr. Carver settled in to life as a farmer and was later employed with Merck Chemical Company. He started his own welding business and built agricultural equipment. Mr. Carver's talents also led him to design, build, own and manage the Barren's Golf Course.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Harry Ashley Carver, Jr.
Survivors include his daughters, Denise Carver Bishop (Richard), Decatur, AL, Jacquelyn Carver Hilton, Doerun, GA, grandchildren, Christopher Bishop (Melanie), Columbus, MS, Kristen Bergeson (Luke), Huntsville, AL, Jonathan Bishop (Ashli), Madison, AL, Michael Hurst, (Kelly), Slocomb, AL, Jessica Whitehead (Kyle), Dothan, AL, Jacob Hilton, Alamogordo, NM and Kyle Hilton, Doerun, GA and seven great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM Monday at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make memorial donations in memory of Mr. Carver to Albany's Alzheimer's Care-giver Time Out Program (ACTO), 314 N. Jefferson St., Albany, GA, 31701.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
www.mathewsfuneralhome.com
